-
22 Aug
8th Annual Be The Light Gala
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE Shelter to Soldier is committed to the mental health of veterans on the home front. That’s why events like our 8th Annual Be the Light Gala are critically important. Your support helps us save the lives of homeless dogs, train them over 12-18 months to become psychiatric service dogs, and […]
-
2 Oct
1st Annual Golf Tournament: Saving Lives One Swing at a Time
On Friday, October 2nd, Shelter to Soldier will host our 1st Annual Saving Lives One Swing at a Time Golf Tournament presented by The React Foundation at Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan. The tournament will raise funds to help us continue our mission to adopt dogs and train them to become psychiatric service dogs […]