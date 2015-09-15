Shelter to Soldier™™ is a CA 501c3 nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/or other psychological injuries associated with traumatic service experiences.

  • Every 69 minutes A US Veteran commits suicide

    20 Veterans and 1 Active Duty military personnel commit suicide, every day. They sacrificed everything to protect our freedom, and it’s our turn to give back to them.

  • Every Day 3200 dogs are euthanized nationwide

    We rescue dogs that are better suited for a life with a job or may otherwise be overlooked, providing them a future with a purpose and a life that is fulfilled by their bond with a veteran in need.

Every dollar helps us fulfill our mission of saving lives, two at a time.

Supporting our mission allows us to rescue more dogs for our program, and provides the funding we need to support all of their needs from medical care to safe housing over the course of their 12-18 month training program and subsequent training with their veteran handler.

Our Training Director,
Graham Bloem

“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” - Pablo Picasso

Founder, President and Training Director of Specialty Dog Training & Shelter to Soldier™, Graham Bloem, has been training dogs professionally for more than 15 years. He has a true understanding of dog behavior and is passionate about animal rescue and giving back to the men and women in uniform who have given so much to protect our freedoms.

