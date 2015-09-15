Shelter to Soldier™™ is a CA 501c3 nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/or other psychological injuries associated with traumatic service experiences.
20 Veterans and 1 Active Duty military personnel commit suicide, every day. They sacrificed everything to protect our freedom, and it’s our turn to give back to them.
We rescue dogs that are better suited for a life with a job or may otherwise be overlooked, providing them a future with a purpose and a life that is fulfilled by their bond with a veteran in need.
San Diego, CA
Tank came into our program in June 2014 through the sponsorship of The Wintercreek Foundation. Ben applied to our program in the Spring of 2015, and was perhaps one of our most driven applicants.
Lady Liberty was adopted from the San Diego Department of Animal Services in Carlsbad. She was there for a little over a month and had already been adopted and returned because she was pestering livestock. This energetic pup was just in need of a job to keep her out of trouble! She loves people and […]
Jax is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois adopted from San Diego Department of Animal Services Bonita Shelter in September 2016. Jax is full of spunk and life, and we are thrilled to have him in our program. He is very affectionate, enjoys going for walks and loves playing ball as a training reward. Jax has […]
On Veteran’s Day 2016, we hosted a very special and intimate graduation ceremony for US Army Veteran Jonathon Marroquin and his service dog, Berkeley. Berkeley’s adoption, care, housing, training and graduation were generously sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Los Angeles Charitable Foundation and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Calabasas Office. Berkeley was rescued from a […]
Every dollar helps us fulfill our mission of saving lives, two at a time.
Supporting our mission allows us to rescue more dogs for our program, and provides the funding we need to support all of their needs from medical care to safe housing over the course of their 12-18 month training program and subsequent training with their veteran handler.
“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” - Pablo Picasso
Founder, President and Training Director of Specialty Dog Training & Shelter to Soldier™, Graham Bloem, has been training dogs professionally for more than 15 years. He has a true understanding of dog behavior and is passionate about animal rescue and giving back to the men and women in uniform who have given so much to protect our freedoms.